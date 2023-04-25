KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Hunt, Sr., age 84, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.



He was born March 12, 1939, in Gustavus township, Ohio, the son of Howard H. and Sadie (Evans) Hunt.

Bob was a 1957 graduate of Gustavus High School. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Marines from 1957 until 1962.



A lifelong area resident, Bob retired as a welder from CB&I in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Greenville Moose Lodge, the Greenville VFW, the Jamestown Fireman’s Club, and the D.A.V. Bob supported his grandchildren at their many events, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage and mowing his lawn.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth A. (Waite) Hunt, whom he married August 11, 1962, of Kinsman; his son, Robert Hunt, Jr. of Kinsman; his daughter, Dee Brainard of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his son, Ron (Debbie) Hunt of Vernon township; his brother, Melvin (Tammy) Hunt of Kinsman; his sister, Harriet Sue (Paul) Wilde of Gustavus township; his five grandchildren, Trina (Mike) Rodriguez, Josh (Brittney) Brainard, Shawn (Abby) Brainard, Nicole (Bill) Palette, and Ronald (Nicole) Hunt, Jr.; and his nine great grandchildren, Tristan, Payton, Paige, Sienna, Graci, Emmalyn, Kipton, Anniston, and Reese. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Payne; and brother, Calvin Hurd.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Stateline Cemetery in West Shenango, Pennsylvania. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

