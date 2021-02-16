Robert F. Brewer, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Franklin Brewer, age 63, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on November 16, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Carol Ann (Short) and Harry Franklin Brewer.

A lifelong area resident, Bob was a carpenter and worked in construction as well as being a fusion technician for Morain Sales & Service of Niles, Ohio.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as riding his motorcycle and he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.



Bob is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Carol Ann Brewer of Vernon, Ohio; his long time fiancée, Teresa J. Reeves of Vernon and her daughters, Belinda (Jon Michael) Fabian and Alana Reeves; two sisters, Beth A. (Jeff) Bakos of Vernon and Teresa L. (Tom) Cornell of Johnston; a brother, Randy L. (Cheryl) Brewer of Vernon, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his best friend, Abby Girl.



A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date.

Services were handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert F. Brewer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.