JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ohio – Robert Eugene Swick, age 77, died at his home, surrounded by family on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

He was born on October 8, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ethel Evelyn (Greer) and Merle Robert Swick.

Bob was a 1963 Maplewood High School graduate.

He served in the United States Army, spending over a year in Vietnam.

On August 30, 1967, he married Darlene Kay Houser.

Bob worked for Thomas Steel Strip of Warren, Ohio for 39 years, retiring in 2007. He formerly attended Corinth Christian Church of Johnston, Ohio, and coached little league for his son’s younger years. Bob was an avid golfer and bowler and was in several leagues.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Derek Overly, Jr.; and two sisters, Tina Swick, and Patty Synecky.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Darlene Swick of Johnston, Ohio; a son, Brain R. (Shalyn) Swick of Orwell, Ohio; two grandchildren, Taryn Swick and Tori Lowe; and a sister, Darlene Lister of Loretto, Tennessee.

No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral Home of Kinsman, Ohio, handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

