KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Eugene Mullett, age 92, died on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 1, 1930, at home in Vernon, Ohio, the son of Martha Louise (Whetson) and Carl Ellery Mullett.

Bob was a 1948 graduate of Vernon High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Newfoundland for over two years. On October 26, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Eleanor Louise Griffin.



Bob worked as a tow motor operator as well as a small tool repairman at Sharon Steel, for over 44 years, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church, and Harry Lees American Legion post no.506 of Kinsman. Bob was a member of Bronzewood Golf Course of Kinsman, playing on two leagues and working on golf carts, for Bronzewood and for anyone else who had a cart that needed tinkering. He served on the Kinsman Zoning Board of Appeals for many years and belonged to the Kinsman Historical Society. Bob was an avid golfer, loved to do woodworking, and was a big Cleveland Cavaliers fan.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years Eleanor L. Mullett; two sisters, Marjorie Douce, and Dorothy Noble; and two brothers, Richard and Carl Mullett.

Survivors include his son, Ronald A. (Tammy) Mullett of Kinsman, Ohio; a daughter, Connie L. (Ned) Riegel of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; four grandchildren, Mark, Leigh Anne, Kelly, and Keith; five great-grandchildren, Blake, Gavin, Griffin, Jaxon, and Emilie; and his brother, Keith Mullett of Elk Grove, California.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Private burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion PO Box 288 Kinsman Ohio 44428. The family would like to thank all those that helped take care of Bob including Hospice.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Eugene Mullett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.