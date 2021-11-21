Robert C. Southwick, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Southwick, Jr., 73, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.

He was born September 27, 1948, in West Andover, Ohio, a son of Robert C. Southwick, Sr. and Lois C. (Klouboucnick) Southwick.

A lifetime area resident, Bob was a 1966 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He was employed at Linesville Golden Dawn for over 20 years and then owned and operated with his parents Lois & Bob’s News Room in Andover from 1987-2007.

He was a member of the Andover Christian Church, where he served as a greeter.

Bob formerly belonged to the Linesville Jaycees.

He enjoyed golfing and bowling and in his younger years, he loved baseball. He coached baseball in Linesville for several years.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Craig) Welsh of Wayne township, Ohio and Bobbi Jo Johns of Andover, Ohio; his four grandchildren, Brittany Southwick, Taylor Welsh, Kaden Welsh and Mariah Sharpe; his sister, Roseann Horton of Little Field, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lyn Ferguson; brother, Larry Melvin Southwick and brother-in-law, Bob Horton.

A private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Christian Church, PO Box 1268, Andover, OH 44003; the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or at cancer.org.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

