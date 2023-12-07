GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Victor Domkowski, age 89, passed away from natural causes at Windsor Medical Center in North Canton, Ohio. He took his last flight up to Heaven, Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

He was born September 3, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph and Gladys Domkowski.

Bob was a graduate of Lane Tech in Chicago, Illinois.

While attending high school he worked at a dental office creating dental work for patients. He later worked at Swift & Company in Chicago where he met his beautiful wife, Carol.

Bob married Carol Anne Banta on July 12, 1958, with a beautiful Catholic wedding in Chicago. They were blessed with four daughters.

In 1969, upon receiving a job offer at American Welding in Warren, Ohio, Bob brought his family to reside in Gustavus. Bob retired from American Welding in 1993 as a senior engineer.

Bob lived a full life with a long list of accomplishments and many remarkable hobbies. From 1955-1965 he was the president of a renown scuba club called the Chicago Submariners. Well known in Chicago history for the club’s heroic rescue of victims washed below waters in a horrific storm that hit the shores of Lake Michigan. They were featured on the front page of the Chicago Tribune for their dedicated work at the historical event.

In August 1971, Bob earned his pilot’s license at Youngstown Airport. He owned many private planes over the years. Bob even built his own air strip on his 30-acre property in Gustavus. Bob loved flying and working on his farm, including cutting his own firewood to keep his family warm.

Bob was a long-standing member of St. Patrick Church in Kinsman. Bob was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Kinsman.

Left to cherish his memory are his three of four daughters, Laura (Jeff) Davenport, Linda (David) Dann and Mary (Mark) DePietro; grandchildren, Cory, Nicole, Robert, Jessica, Michael and Nicholas and two great-grandchildren, Annabel and Carson.

In addition to Bob’s parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, who passed away on December 5, 2019; his oldest daughter, Barbara Simons, who passed away April 21, 2020 and his brother, Lawrence.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Father John Ettinger officiating.

A private burial will be held at Gustavus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003.

