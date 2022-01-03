ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Andrew Buda. Sr., age 71, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 25, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Isabelle (Doka) and Charles Buda, Sr.

After graduating from high school, Bob served in the United States Army for over two years, spending one year in Vietnam.

Bob was a mechanic for the City of Lakewood for over thirty years, keeping all their equipment in top shape, retiring in 2004.

A resident of Andover for the past seventeen years, Bob was a member of the AERIE Eagles club of Andover and enjoyed fishing.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Baugh.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara of Andover, Ohio; two sons, Robert A. Buda, Jr., of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jason C. (Angela) Buda of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; two grandsons, Allen and Robert, III; and his brother, Charles (Barbara) Buda, Jr., of Satellite Beach, Florida.



Private services were held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements.

