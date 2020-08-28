Robert A. Hall, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hall, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on April 17, 1928, in Richmond Township, Ohio, a son of Ruth C. (Hitchcock) and Howard M. Hall.

Bob was a graduate of Andover High School.

He served in the United States Army 3rd Infantry Regimen Old Guard and was proud to play Taps at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Bob owned and operated Hall Insurance Agency of Andover for over 25 years. He built and operated the Colonial Laundromat for over ten years.

Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover, a 70+ year member of Grange, a 50+ year member of the Andover Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He belonged to several Masonic Lodges and Order of Eastern Star, the Andover Flying Club and the Independent Insurance Agents of Ashtabula County.

He was a pilot and flew his own plane. He was active and enjoyed bicycling, hiking, as well as square dancing, reading and traveling. At age 85 he earned a motorcycle license and then returned the motorcycle to his son and never rode again.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Donna R. Hall of Andover; a daughter, Amy (Craig) Dick of Gustavus, Ohio; a son, Douglas Hall of Andover; a daughter,Sue (Brad) Flannery of Andover; a brother,Howard L. Hall of Richmond; a sister, Dorothy Patton of Indianapolis, Indiana; four granddaughters, Sarah, Michele, Jillian and Tori and five great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held in Williamsfield Center Cemetery, Williamsfield, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003, or the Andover Public Library, PO Box 1210, Andover, OH 44003.



Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

