Robert A. Engel, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Engel, age 89, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.



He was born January 17, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of George and Loretta (Price) Engel.

He was a lifelong area resident and a Dorset High School graduate.

He was employed for many years and later retired from, Quick Plastics, in Jefferson.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Engel married Betty J. (Bates), on May 30, 1971 and she preceded him in death on December 21, 2008; he is also preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Deborah C. Lewis; sister, Gladys Allen and three brothers, George, Edward and Harry Engel.

He is survived by two daughters, Erica D. Engel of Dorset, Ohio and Nancy R. Gruskiewicz of Kinsman, Ohio; son-in-law, Carl Lewis of Orwell, Ohio; five grandchildren, Mitchell Moisio, Sasha Moisio, Savannah Lewis and Austin and Darrin Gruskiewicz and two great-grandchildren.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

