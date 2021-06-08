Richard Pressley Rodgers, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Pressley Rodgers, age 83, died at home, on Friday, June 4, 2021.

He was born on September 15, 1937, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of Olive Catherine (Ohl) and Warren Pressley Rodgers.

Richard was a 1955 graduate of Vernon High School.

On August 30, 1957, he married Carol Ann Shaffer.

He worked for the former Sheet and Tube of Youngstown, Ohio.

Richard was a member of the Gustavus Masonic Lodge and was a 32 degree Mason.



He is preceded in death by his parents; three children, Richard C. Rodgers, Catherine M. Rodgers and Mark W. Rodgers; a grandson, Matthew W. Rodgers and his brother, Robert Rodgers.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carol Rodgers of Vernon, Ohio; four grandchildren, Melissa Rodgers, Richard Joseph Rodgers, Pressley Bakos and Stanley Bakos; seven great-grandchildren, Dane, Jamie, Lily, Riley, Kasen, Lukus and Leah and a sister, Hazel (BJ) Martinez of Brookfield, Ohio.



No public services will be held.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

