ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. Drapp, age 69, of Andover, Ohio, died at home Monday, January 3, 2022.



He was born April 12, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of John J. and Ann M. (Polcha) Drapp.

He was a 1970 graduate of Farrell High School and a graduate of the New Castle School of Trade.

He also served in the United States Army Reserves.



Rick had lived in Andover for the past 45 years with his wife, Marsha L. (Mills) whom he married June 26, 1976.

He was self employed as an electrician and was a Christian family man always willing to help and serve others in need.



He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Marsha and his children and grandchildren. He had a love for baseball and served as a coach for P.A.Y.O. for many years; and was a Cleveland Indians fan. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, watching western movies and the history channel.



Rick is survived by his wife, Marsha L. Drapp, of Andover; his daughter, Jennifer Paul of Williamsfield, Ohio; his son, Justin (Kelli) Drapp of Andover; his four grandchildren, Landon and Logan Paul and Harper and Colton Drapp; his brother, Bernard (Emily) Drapp of Scio, Ohio; his sister, Vicki (Thomas) Lapikas of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie (Thomas) Vogt of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



At this time no service will be held.

In support of the local youth, Rick would appreciate memorial contributions be made to P.A.Y.O., checks payable to P.A.Y.O., PO Box 1591, Andover, OH 44003.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, OH, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

