Richard Leon Hollis, Jr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Leon Hollis, Jr., age 64, died on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home.

He was born on December 6, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Medena Robin (Whitmore) and Richard Leon Hollis, Sr.

Rick was a 1975 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He served in the United States Navy from 1975 until 1979 serving onboard the USS Pyro (AE-24) an ammunition ship out of San Francisco, California.

Rick was a mechanic for Ford while out in California before returning to Andover to work for the former John Rugala Chevy, as a mechanic. He then drove truck for Kraftmaid and lastly was a welding inspector for Worthington Cylinders of Jefferson, Ohio.

Rick was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles post no. 4035.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and raced gas RC cars with his friends. Going fishing, spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson were among his favorite things to do.



Rick is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include two daughters, Kristen (David) Ibarra of San Francisco, California and Diane M. (Rudy) Mills of Ashtabula, Ohio; two sons, Kevin (Cheris) Hollis of Portland, Oregon and Richard Leon Hollis III of Jefferson, Ohio; six grandchildren, Grant, Kaiden, Aerine, Lauren, Deanna and Alyssa; a sister, Cheryl A. (Lawrence) Shultz of Andover, Ohio; a brother, Mark A. (Carol) Hollis of Andover, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 19 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Private burial will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the National League of POWMIA.

