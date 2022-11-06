KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Fenrich, age 83, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short stay at Shepherd of the Valley.

He was born on July 27, 1939, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Nina Emma (Bockelman) and Carl Ferdinand Fenrich.

Richard graduated in 1957 from Crestwood High School of Manuta, Ohio, and earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hiram College.

On December 12, 1959, he married Joyce Ann McClintock.

Richard retired from the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company.

He enjoyed gardening and canning, and served as president of the Historical Engine Society of Kirtland for several years.



Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Joyce; a brother, Walter Fenrich; and a grandson, Emil Rook. Survivors include three daughters, Jacquelyn F. (Fred) Rook of Richmond, Virginia, Christina A. (Roger) Chmura of Holly, Michigan, Elizabeth A. (John) Rinnder of Painesville, Ohio; two sons, Richard K. (Jennifer) Fenrich of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Jonathan J. (Yvonne) Fenrich of Coquille, Oregon; two sisters, Kathy (Bill) Bennett of Ohio, and Judy (Ron) Porter of Arizona; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with burial in Kinsman Cemetery following the service. Calling hours will be on Friday, November 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to an Alzheimer’s or cancer charity of your choice.

