ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. “Dick” Dewey, age 80, of Andover, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, following a courageous battle with a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 1, 1941, in Denmark, Ohio, the eldest son of Russell H. and Inez N. (Frick) Dewey.

Dick was a proud United States Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient for his service in Vietnam.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Percy D. Hyatt Post 226 of Andover.

Dick was employed as a Traffic Control Manager for the former Buffalo Molded Plastics/Andover Industries for over 40 years.

He was an avid sports fan. He loved the Cleveland Browns and the Indians, Ohio State Buckeye football, Ohio Bobcat Baseball and NASCAR. Dick enjoyed playing cards, whether it was a game of Pinochle around the dining room table, 500 Bid with his friends on Thursdays at the Williamsfield Community Center or a rousing game of 31 with family after Thanksgiving dinner. He loved watching his grandsons play sports and spending time with family and friends.

Dick is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years Karen M. (Kapis) Dewey, whom he married on April 24, 1971; daughter, Alison (Craig) Moore of Athens, Ohio; two sons, Nicholas (Lauren) Dewey of Stoneleigh, Maryland and Curtis Dewey of Denmark, Ohio; his cherished grandsons, Jaxon and Easton Moore; three sisters, Sandie (Jim Fox) Bittner, Kathy Bennett and Cheryl (Tommy) Helwig; his brother, Ronald (Dave Brown) Dewey; sister-in-law, Linda Thomas; brothers-in-law, Ronald Kapis and John Bleshoy and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Gwynne E. Dewey; brother, Raymond L. Dewey and sister, Linda Michalski.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, beginning with military honors at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 23 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a Veteran’s organization in your area in memory of Dick or find a meaningful way to support a Veteran in gratitude for their service.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

