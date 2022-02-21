ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Otto, Sr., age 85, of Andover, Ohio, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson, Ohio.



He was born January 9, 1937, in New Lyme, Ohio, a son of Harry and Alberta (Hubbard) Otto.

He attended the New Lyme Deming School.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.



Mr. Otto retired in 2007 from Pickens Plastic in Jefferson after 20 years and formerly had been employed at the Roaming Shores treatment plant for 17 years.

In his spare time he enjoyed doing woodworking.



He is survived by his five children, Richard (Mel) Otto, Jr. of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Cheryl (Cliff) Csulik of St. Petersburg, Florida, Pamela (Patrick) Magill of Spring Hill, Florida, Theresa (Thomas) Woolley of Canfield, Ohio and Erica (Dan) Hayford of Andover, Ohio; his 16 grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; two brothers, Russell Otto of Bradenton, Florida and Raymond Otto of California and sister, Reba Markley of Orwell, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosalee Drnek.



Per Mr. Otto’s request, no service will be held. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Brownville Cemetery in New Lyme, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Percy D. Hyatt Post #226 American Legion, 410 E. Main St., Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

