GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Andrew Hartman, Sr., 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 23, 2023, following a one-year battle with cancer.

Richard was born June 12, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Andrew and Dorothy (Nippell) Hartman.

A lifelong resident of Gustavus Township, Richard was a 1956 graduate of Gustavus High School. He proudly served in the United States Army before being honorably discharged.

He retired from American Welding and had also worked at the Boyd’s Kinsman Home. Richard was a member of Gustavus Federated Church for many years.

He was an avid runner, logging thousands of miles and running with each of his six grandchildren. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed hunting, traveling, and watching his children and grandchildren participate in many events. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Colleen (Morse) Hartman, whom he married October 25, 1958.

Survivors include son, Richard (Tina) Hartman, Jr. of Johnston and daughter, Renee (Milford “Junior”) Battison of Cortland; six grandchildren, Bryan (LeeAnn) Cupp, Jeremy (Sylvia) Cupp, Alyssa (Mark) Tedford, Kayleigh (Matthew) Galpin, Wyatt (Bre) Hartman, and Marcus Cupp; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond “John” (Bonnie) Hartman of Kinsman, Robert (Harriet) of Johnston, and Randall (Hazel) of Gustavus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Hartman, and Rodney Hartman.

No calling hours will be held. A private family service will be held, and burial will be in Gustavus Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Clearview Lantern Suites, the Hope Center, Patriot Palliative and Hospice Care, and Dr. Tokars for their excellent care.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Center, 700 Howland Wilson SE Warren, OH 44484 and/or Patriot Hospice, 986 Tibbetts-Wick Rd Girard, OH 44420.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, OH, assisted the family with final arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.