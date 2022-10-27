KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer.



He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak.



Richard was a 1985 graduate of Joseph Badger High School in Kinsman. He furthered his education receiving his bachelor’s degree from Penn State College in State College, Pennsylvania and his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Richard began his career with NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland in 1996 and transferred to the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio in 2001. In his 26 year career there and after many awards and promotions, he attained the position of Chief of the Management Integration Office in the Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate.



Richard married Jennifer J. (Sibiga) on August 22, 1998 in Manchester, Maryland.

Richard moved back to Kinsman in 2001 with his wife and young family after residing in Maryland for the ten years prior.

Richard was a First Lieutenant Aerospace Officer in the Youngstown ARS Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and earned the Regional Aerospace Officer of the year in 2021.

He enjoyed his antique cars and was a member of area Model A clubs. Richard also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson trike and was looking forward to long trips. He was an avid runner and participated in several runs from marathons to 5ks in Ohio and across the country. Rich especially enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family.



Richard is survived by his wife, Jennifer Slywczak of Kinsman; his three children, Daphne Rose Slywczak, Rachel Irene Slywczak and Jeremy John Slywczak, all of Kinsman; a brother, Edward Slywczak of Kinsman; sister, Barbara Slywczak of Kinsman and many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 2 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours one hour prior, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Free Public Library, P.O. Box 166, Kinsman, OH 44428.

