Renee L. DiDay, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renee L. DiDay, age 64, of Andover, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.



She was born June 25, 1956, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Paul E. and Eulalia I. (Fleming) DiDay.

A lifetime Andover resident, Renee was a 1975 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.



She was employed in housekeeping at the former Miller Memorial Nursing Home in Andover for many years and she worked for various local restaurants.

Renee was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Andover and member and officer at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Andover.

Renee loved to spend time with her nieces and great nieces having babysat them for several years; and enjoyed watching her Walt Disney movie collection with them. She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing all sorts of word puzzles, doing plastic crafts, and reading Beverly Lewis books. She also loved her time with her beloved dog, Mimi.



Renee is survived by her mother, Eulalia “Eukie” DiDay of Andover; her sister, Christine “Tina” Teter of Andover; her niece and husband, Amanda and Robert Everly, and three great nieces, Olivia, Elizabeth, and Sophia Everly, of Andover; and her niece, Brianne (Matthew) Thibodeaux and two great nieces, Emma and Emelia Thibodeaux, of Linesville, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her father.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home.

Burial of cremated remains will take place later in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003, or the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, PO Box 1175, Andover, OH 44003.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center and SouthernCare Hospice for the care they provided Renee.

