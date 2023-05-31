HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca L. Peters, age 64, of Hartford, Ohio, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

She was born March 28, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Calvin F. and Martha L. (Eastlick) Bartak.

She was a 1977 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

Rebecca was a lifetime area resident and was happily retired. She enjoyed being a homemaker taking care of her family. She was a stained glass artist and loved to travel. She always enjoyed nature and the outdoors and loved animals, especially dogs. She took pride in her home and was an avid gardener, and enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a NASCAR fan and loved muscle cars.

Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Holly McGinnis of Youngstown, Ohio and Christine Patterson of Newton Falls, Ohio and grandson, Cameron McGinnis of Greenville, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinsman Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebecca L. Peters, please visit our floral store.