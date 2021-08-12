Raymond Wallace Webker, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Wallace Webker, age 89, of Greenville Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 3, 1932, in Mantua, Ohio, a son of Raymond Henry and Mary Ida (Pierce) Webker.

Ray was a 1950 graduate of Chardon High School going on to serve in the United States Army until 1952 in the 317th Tank Battalion.

Formerly of Andover, on March 27, 1953, he married Donna Jean Woodin.

He worked as a repairman at Reliance Electric of Ashtabula until retirement in 1996 after 31 years. After his retirement, Ray could be found portering cars with his wife, Donna, for John Rocco’s Great Lakes Chevy-Buick of Jefferson for over 15 years.

Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved sports and volunteered as a baseball coach for over 30 years, coaching Little League, high school and American Legion ball, sharing his love for the game with hundreds of kids.

Ray attended Crossroads Christian Church of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Gay M. Coon, as well as two sons-in-law, Dennis Freeman and Jeffery Savchuk.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years; three daughters, Barbara A Freeman and Patsy M. Savchuck, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Deborah J. (Frank) Weese of Williamsfield, Ohio; two sons, Raymond R. ”Rusty” (Kristen) Webker and Allen L. (Cindy) Webker, both of Andover, Ohio; a brother, Donald H. Webker of The Villages, Florida; a sister, Joy M. Webker of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to any baseball team of your choice in Ashtabula County.

