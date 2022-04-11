MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Nelson Worley, 81, passed away at home in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Ralph was born in and grew up in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a graduate of Youngstown State University and MBA from the University of Delaware.

He married the love of his life, Betty (Kohta) on August 6, 1966 and celebrated 55 years together.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Myron (Leasa) of Middlebury, Indiana and Vincent of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven granddaughters, Leeah, Caitlin (Brian) Kacsandi, Samantha, Hannah, Grace, Sarah and Rebekah and one great-grandbaby, Elliana. He is also survived by his sister, June (Worley) Montgomery of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania; brother, Robert (Delores) of Lititz, Pennsylvania and sister-in-law, Edith of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Jennie (Barnum) Worley and brother, John Worley.



Ralph was dedicated to his faith, family, work and community, an active member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, where he has served as trustee.

A long time Lions Club member serving in Laurel, Delaware and most recently in Alamance, North Carolina. He was involved with Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster helping several young men obtain the rank of Eagle Scout and organizing trips across the U.S., including two groups of boys to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Ralph was an engineer with DuPont for 20 years and a quality control auditor until he retired in 2015.

He was a carpenter and was passionate about woodworking, creating, designing and building many things, small and large, for the enjoyment and ease of others. With Ralph, no one was a stranger. He was not afraid to work hard and was always on the go helping others.



Ralph was dedicated to his family and friends, always traveling to visit up north and rarely missing a recital or a birthday with his granddaughters.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Williamsfield Community Center, St. Rt. 322, Williamsfield, Ohio.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorials made to the charity of your choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled local arrangements.

