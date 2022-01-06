DENMARK, Ohio – Ralph Hatfield, age 85, died on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Andover, Ohio.

He was born on October 18, 1936, in Jolo, West Virginia, the son of Lena (Sweeney) and Grover Hatfield.

Formerly of Powhatan, Virginia, Pierpont and Ashtabula, Ohio, Ralph has been in Denmark for the past twenty-five years.

Ralph served in the United States Air Force for four years as a Military Policeman. He spent one year of foreign service in Ontario, Canada. Ralph drove truck, starting out on a bread delivery truck, before working for the former Inland Container until it closed and then RMI until he retired.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid family man, spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Grover Hatfield; five sisters, Pauline Webb, Agnus Day, Lily Walthalt, Tina Smallwood, and Wanda Hatfield; and a brother, Ernest Hatfield.

Survivors include his wife, Martha V.(Rouse) Hatfield of Blakeley, Georgia; his daughter, Lena C. Hatfield of Denmark, Ohio; two sisters, Nettie (Oscar) Lester and Cloia Day; two brothers, J. Michael (Alice) Hatfield and Willard Hatfield; four grandchildren, Adam, Catie, Carly and Kayla and three great-grandchildren, Julia, Lydia, and Sylas.



No public services will be held. Private burial will be in Jolo, West Virginia.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements.

