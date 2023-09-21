WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rae Nell Smith, age 76, died at home with her family by her side on Friday, September 15, 2023.

She was born on June 8, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, the oldest of three daughters of Anna Marie (Burton) and Azel Ferryman.

Rae was a 1965 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and married Albert Lester Smith.

She was a laborer for Kennametal Corporation of Orwell, Ohio for over 45 years.

Rae enjoyed doing needlework and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Albert Smith.

Survivors include her three children, James A. Smith of Mount Veron, Ohio, David M. Smith of Kingsville, Ohio and Jeannette M. (Jack) Hinkle of Williamsfield, Ohio; two sisters, Catherine Ferryman of Andover, Ohio and Christine (Richard) Lautanen of Williamsfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Corey, David, Ashley, Jared and Emily and nine great-grandchildren, Troy, Kiera, Addison, Gabriella, Logan, Madelynn, Emma, Cameron and Gavin.

No public services will be held. Private burial will be in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, handled the arrangements, share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

