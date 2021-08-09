Rachel Ann Idle, Burghill, Ohio

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Ann Idle, 79, died on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Lake Vista in Cortland.

She was born on April 8, 1942, in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James Albert Wilcox and Edna M. (McLaughlin) Wilcox.

Formerly of Williamsfield, Ohio, Rachel attended Williamsfield High School.

On November 1, 1958, she married Lee E. Idle.

She was formerly a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church.

Rachel was an EMT for the Burghill-Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and belonged to the ladies auxiliary. Rachel was an active member of the school Parent Teacher Association while her children were in school.

She loved to bake and decorated many cakes along the way. Rachel also enjoyed crocheting and quilting.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Lee Idle and three brothers, Bill Wilcox, Jim Wilcox and Harry “Max” Wilcox.

Survivors include her son, Ricky L. Idle of Burghill, Ohio; two daughters, Debbie L. (Dale) Gosnell of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Patti R. (Dave) Sinn of Farmdale, Ohio; three grandsons, Bruce, Kevin (Kate) and Daniel; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Ashlynn and her brother, Jake Wilcox of Cortland, Ohio.



A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman Ohio. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Masks are not mandatory at this time.

Burial will follow in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

