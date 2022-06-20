MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Arlene Manges, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

She was born on September 15, 1930, in Berlin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ruth Marie (Shumaker) and John William Foust.

Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of Berlin High School.



On May 15, 1949, she married Donald Eugene Manges.

She was a member of the Shiloh Full Gospel Church of Girard, where she was the church treasurer for over 37 years. Phyllis was active in many roles at her church.

She enjoyed flower gardening and crocheting.



Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Donald Manges; her sister, Helen Coughenour; and a grandson, Eric W. Metz.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl A. Metz of McDonald, Ohio; two brothers, Harry (Wilma) Foust of Berlin, Pennsylvania, and John (Cathy) Foust of Somerset, Pennsylvania; her sister, Evelyn (Dale) Ogline of Berlin, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Shawn C. Metz, and Jason E. (Cathy) Metz, both of Kinsman, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Charles (Jena), Travis, Alexandra, Melissa, Katelyn, Isaiah, Jacob and Matthew.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Road, Girard, Ohio 44420. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services, at the church.

Private entombment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park of Vienna, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Kinsman, Ohio handled the arrangements.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.