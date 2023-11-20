FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Vitko, Jr., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, with his family at his side.

He was born on January 1, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Helen (Kulewsky) and Paul Vitko, Sr.

On July 17, 1971, he married Janet Susan Tatum, the love of his life.

Paul was a 1968 graduate of Mathews High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University.



Paul led a remarkable life filled with dedication and hard work. He began his professional career at Youngstown Sheet & Tube working with his brother and father. After earning his degree, he was employed as an application engineer at Delphi Packard of Warren, Ohio. After retiring from his successful career, he dedicated his time and expertise in maintenance at Boyd’s Kinsman Home, where the residents cherished his presence.



He found solace in woodworking, where he created beautiful pieces with his own two hands. One of Paul’s proudest accomplishments was building his own home, showcasing his skills as an engineer and woodworker. His green thumb was evident in his well-tended garden. Camping trips gave Paul the opportunity to bond with his loved ones while immersing himself in the wonders of nature. Gathering around a table for a game of cards or board games with his family brought laughter and cherished memories. As an avid rider, both on motorcycles and bicycles, he enjoyed the freedom of the open road. Traveling ignited Paul’s sense of adventure, leading him to embark on journeys across all 50 states. From bustling cities to serene landscapes, he cherished every moment spent with his wife exploring new horizons.



Paul’s memory will forever be cherished by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Janet Susan Vitko, of 52 years; his daughter, Dr. Megan Sue (Steve) Piazza and their two boys, Oliver Paul and Mason Mark. Paul’s memories will also be carried on by his sisters; Polli (Bob) Cole, Laurie Vitko, Penni (Dr. John) Rohrabaugh and Mary Unger. Their shared moments filled with laughter and love created an unbreakable sibling bond that will endure through the test of time. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law, Randy (Mary Ellen) Tatum and Thomas Rudge and many loved nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Sue Vitko; brother Edward Vitko, Sr.; three brothers-in-law, Bryan Unger, Fred Tatum and Richard Tatum and sister-in-law, Shirley Rudge.



To commemorate Paul’s remarkable life a private service will be held.

Burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Paul’s honor.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com,

