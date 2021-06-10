Paul M. Sundberg, Ashtabula County, Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Former Ashtabula County resident, Paul Marshall Sundberg, age 64, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Safonovo, Russia.

He was born on May 31, 1956, to Albert Russell and Norma Jean (Rohrbaugh) Sundberg.

Paul lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent the last 18 years traveling and working in other countries sharing his love and immense knowledge of dairy farming, with farms from Saudi Arabia to Russia. Paul spent the last three years living and working in Russia and loved everything about the Russian culture. He lived his life loving God, loving others, singing and laughing as much as he could.



Paul is preceded in death by his father, Albert Sundberg and his daughter, Hannah Sundberg.

Survivors include his four children, Amanda (Ryan) Keeney of London, Kentucky, Corey Sundberg of Andover, Ohio, Scott (Tabitha) Sundberg of New Brunswick, Canada and Sarah (John) Supel of Garrettsville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Austin, Nathan, Addison, Emersyn, Kye Cooper and Harlin; his mother, Norma (Rohrbaugh) Sundberg of Tallahassee, Florida; his siblings, Michelle (Donald) Bircher, Sally (David) Hamby, Wesley, Glen, A. Russell, Jr. (Andree), Roger (Michelle), Amy (Darryl) Fisher, Mark (Darbie) and Janet (Adam) Ellington, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.



Private burial will be in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Williamsfield Community Center from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Paul requested that instead of a funeral, his family and friends gather and have a party in his honor, with loud music and laughter, not tears. The family hopes you will join them in fulfilling his last wish.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Pymatuning Valley FFA Alumni chapter in Paul’s name, c/o Debi Hurst, 2678 State Route 307, Jefferson, OH 44047.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul M. Sundberg, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.