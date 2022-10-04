KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022.

She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby.

Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

On February 18, 1989, she married David S. Mathews.

Pat was a school bus driver for Joseph Badger School District for over 25 years and also worked for Kinsman Township.

She was a longtime member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church where she served in various roles including as a Trustee and Elder on Session.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 33 years, who passed seven weeks ago.

Survivors include her two sons, Rev. Thomas C. Goodhart of Ridgewood, New York, and Michael C. (Michelle) Goodhart of Vernon, Ohio; grandsons, Jacob (Emily) Goodhart of Howland, Ohio, and Jordan Goodhart of Hartford, Ohio; a brother William (Sandra) Clisby of Oviedo, Florida. She is also survived by three step-sons, Stanley (Karen) Mathews of Vienna, Ohio, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Mathews of Kinsman, Ohio, Jonathan (Robin) Mathews of Franklin, Tennessee; step-grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Ryland, Katie, Ashley, Melissa; step-great-grandchildren, Clayton, Parker, Hallie, Casey, Vivana, and John.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions to the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, POB 304, Kinsman, OH, 44428.

