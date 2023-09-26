WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Oma Belle Lynch, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 29, 1927, in Kaylor, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Josephine (Slaugenhaupt) and James A. Guthrie.

On June 26, 1948, she married Raymond Deemer Lynch.

Oma was a member of the Pymatuning Community Church of Andover, Ohio.

She loved taking care of her family. She could be found with a crochet hook in her hand for hours at a time, making blankets for her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Ray; three sons, Clifford Boyd Lynch, Sr., Rodney Lynn Lynch and James Ray Lynch; her grandson, Dennis K. Lynch, Jr.; a sister, Maxine Shultz and two brothers, John Guthrie and Daryl Lynch.

Survivors include her four sons, Jay C. Lynch of West Salem Township, Pennsylvania, Dennis K. (Edie) Lynch, Sr. of Johnston, Ohio, John A. Lynch of Andover, Ohio and Craig D. (Heather) Lynch, Sr. of Covington, Georgia; two sisters, Marilyn Cumberland and Eileen Hovis; 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

