Norma Jean Spencer, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Spencer, age 87, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home with her family by her side.



She was born December 18, 1933, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Hawk) Sherry.

She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School.

She married Sidney Arnold Spencer on April 11, 1953 and they spent 34 years together.



Norma enjoyed sewing and canning; and she spent many hours watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports.

She was a long time member of the Cortland Church of the Nazarene where she enjoyed spending time in fellowship with her church friends.



Memories will live on with her daughter, Lois (William) Palette of Farmdale, with whom she has lived for the past 25 years; her son, Donald (Kelly) Spencer of Warren, Ohio; her four grandchildren, William (Nicole) Palette Jr., Kristina (Nathan) Sherbourne and Zachary and Isaac Spencer and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her grandson, Michael Palette; her parents; her brother, Earl Sherry; and sister, Erma Walker.



No service will be held.

Burial will take place in Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit 7,Youngstown,OH 44505.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com



The family would like to thank everyone from Traditions Health for their wonderful love and care they provided.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma Jean Spencer, please visit our floral store.