ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas D. Monnolly, age 90, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Ashtabula County Nursing Home in Kingsville, Ohio.

He was born June 4, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of James J. and Margaret G.(Lennon) Monnolly. Mr. Monnolly had been a resident of Andover since 1970.

He was formerly of Cleveland and was a graduate of East High School in Cleveland.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 until 1957. Mr. Monnolly was employed for over 30 years for the former Electric Products Company in Cleveland retiring in 1999. He was a member of the American Legion in Andover; and he enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Mr. Monnolly married Janice L. (Blacker) on June 6, 1959, and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2014. He is also preceded by his parents; his brother, James Monnolly and two sisters, Rita Trutza and Geraldine Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Gordon) Drnek of Andover, a son, Kenneth (Ann) Monnolly of Jefferson, a son, Keith (Gidget) Monnolly of Jefferson, a daughter, Kimberly Hunt of Andover; 11 grandchildren, Nicole, Gordie Jr. (Annie), Tessa (Andy), Garrett (Brittany), Sarah (Jimmy), Grace, Brooke (Kyle), Hanna, Emily, McKenna, who is in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Morgan; nine great grandchildren, Natalie, Kinley, Collin, Masen, Koyer, Dakota, Hayden, Kohen, and Isla and a brother, George Monnolly of North Royalton, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the family’s convenience.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of one’s choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas D. Monnolly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.