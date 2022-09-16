FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr.

A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Greene High School.

On August 28, 1954, she married C. James Thompson.

Nancy worked for the former Ohio Lamp of Warren, Ohio until it closed. She then went to work as a machinist at Kennametal in Orwell, Ohio. Nancy also helped run the family farm, Meadowbrook Jersey’s, milking over one hundred head of cattle.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and attending the many sporting events of her grandkids and great-grandkids. She started a 4-H chapter when her family was young, and she loved to play lotto scratch-off tickets.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five sisters, Nellie Liddle, Babe Villers, Jane Michalski, Leslie Agardi, and Patty Varner; and three brothers, Henry Manes, Jr., Harlan Manes, and John Manes.

Survivors include her three children, Debra L. Melvin of Greene, Ohio, Terri L. Emery of Farmdale, Ohio, and J. Marty (Rose) Thompson of Howland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Devin (Dean), Jennifer, Theresa (John), Tim (Heather), Kelly (Brent), Jeremy (Brittany), Brian, Scott; twelve great-grandchildren, Dana, Shelby, Gavin, Brooke, Gianna, Sofia, Mason, Addilyn, Levi, Tanna, Landon, and Axel; sister’s-in-law, Dorothy Jewell, Patty Manes, and Karen Manes; brother-in-law, Chuck (Linda) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel, 8509 Dennison Ashtabula Road, Greene, Ohio 44450.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com



A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.