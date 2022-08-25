ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home.



She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole.

She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West Virginia.



She was employed as a waitress in her younger years and at Carlisle’s in Ashtabula.

Formerly of Jefferson and Conneaut, Myrtle was a resident of Andover since 1992. She married Franklin E. Lacy, Sr., on October 3, 1959.

Myrtle enjoyed camping and organizing family get togethers.



She is survived by her five children, Franklin E. Lacy, Jr., of Appleton, Wisconsin, Belinda R. (John) Murton of Jefferson, Ohio, Timothy S. (Crys) Lacy of Andover, Ohio, Allison L. Lacy of Andover,Ohio and Deborah A. Stanley of Williamsfield, Ohio; a son-in-law, Richard Canter of Luttrell, Tennessee ;19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Thomas Cole of Smithers, West Virginia; an aunt, Toddy Weese of Gauley Bridge, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on March 5, 2021; her two daughters, Catina Lacy and Tangela Canter; and four sisters, Jeannie Barker, Joann Collins, Bonnie Gray and Barbara Cole.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

