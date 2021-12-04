Myron “Mike” Russell French, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron R. “Mike” French, age 61, died at home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

He was born on May 11, 1960, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Shirley Elizabeth (Mock) and Myron Dwight French.

Mike graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in 1978.

He served in the United States Navy from August 1979 until August 1983, aboard the Saratoga and the John F. Kennedy aircraft carriers.

He worked for Kraftmaid in both Middlefield and Orwell for over twenty years. Mike was a longtime member of the F.O.E. Aerie #4035 of Andover.

He once enjoyed playing golf and was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sisters, Samantha L. (Greg) Brown of Bristolville, Ohio, and Heidi E. French of Chardon, Ohio; nephews, Adam (Allison) Brown of Rootstown, Ohio, Jacob (Molly) Brown of Charlotte, Michigan and Nicholas (Megan) Brown of Cleveland, Ohio; great-nephews, Benjamin, Noah, Jackson and Conrad and nieces, Hannah and Grace.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6210 State Route 85, Andover, OH, 44003 with food and fellowship following the service until 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the F.O.E.Aerie #4035 of Andover.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

