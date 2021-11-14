Muriel Antoinette “Toni” Magdych, Greene, Ohio

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Muriel Antoinette “Toni” Magdych, 86, of Greene, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family after a year long battle with colon cancer.

She was born February 3, 1935, the daughter of Muriel V. (Davis) Angrimson Tischer and Gilbert Kent Angrimson in Redlands, California.

She attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento, eventually graduating from Parlier High School near Fresno.

While attending a convention in New York City in the summer of 1950 she met her husband, Donald Magdych, who expeditiously went to California to wed his bride on April 2, 1951, in Reedley, California and bring her to settle in Greene, Ohio. Together they shared 57 years of marriage raising their five children on the family farm, “the best place to raise a family.” she always said.

A published author using the pen name Toni A.M., her novel, The Buffalo Doctor went to print in 1969. She also wrote a weekly column for the Cortland Home News and later The Cortland News newspapers. She took delight in her work at Gessner & Platt Co., L.P.A. as a courier for more than 20 years and appreciated the friendly help she was given by the staff at the Trumbull County offices and Courts.

A dedicated student of the Bible, Toni considered sharing the Good News of God’s Kingdom her most important work. She volunteered more than 70 hours each month in her ministry work.

Toni will be remembered for her passion, determination and zeal. She was a devoted and loving mother, the sweetest grandma ever, a dear aunt and a good friend. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children, Donald Kent (Rhonda) Magdych of Johnston, Ohio; Ronald Wesley (Debra) Magdych of Sacramento, California; Susan Dawn (Kelly) Meneer of Greene, Ohio; Lorna “Leni” Magdych Peckich of Cortland, Ohio and Michelle Antoinette Magdych of Greene, Ohio. Toni also leaves her precious grandchildren, Samantha V. Meneer, Maxwell (Brooke) Meneer, Alexandria (Jesse) Helmuth, Mathinyah (Shawn) Windle and Aimalee (Kyle) Ross; her sister-in-law, Edna Magdych and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her cherished husband of 57 years, Donald Magdych, who died December 17, 2008; her beloved parents; a grandson, Royce Molina Magdych; and a nephew, David Magdych.

Toni truly loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed keeping up with current events, watching sports with the family and traveling especially to California.

She was an active member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Greene, Ohio. Toni had the privilege of being a delegate to the International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Latvia in 2014.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Nathan R. Knight officiating. You may attend by Zoom using the Meeting ID 873-3399-8043 and Pass Code TM1935.

Special thanks to Dr. Madden and the wonderful nurses and staff at UH Geauga whose loving care gave her comfort, making it possible to be home our thanks to Ohio Living Comfort and Hospice Care.

Private burial was held in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the world wide work at donate.JW.org

