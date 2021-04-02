Monica Anne Zifko, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica Anne Zifko, Demigod of Chaos, first daughter of George and Sophie, sister to Georgette Marie and aunt to Preston and Georgette Catriona, passed away early on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

She is survived by Georgette Marie, Preston and Georgette Catriona.

Monica was born in 1951 and raised in Colebrook, Ohio on the Zifko family farm where she learned strength, compassion and kindness–qualities she exemplified and inspired in others for the rest of her life.

She graduated from Grand Valley High School and went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Science in Education from Kent State University.

She enjoyed traveling with her family, particularly road trips to all 48 contiguous states, various chartered bus trips with Sophie and her 1983 trip to the USSR with Georgette Marie. Later in life, she put being a devoted aunt (“Chocha”) to Preston and Georgette Catriona at the top of her list, from celebrating their ribbons at the Great Geauga County Fair, to keeping track of their questionable dating partners, to reluctantly riding in Preston’s rattletrap muscle cars. Preston and Georgette Catriona continue to keep her spirit alive through the idiosyncrasies they learned from her – Preston’s love of cats and being nocturnal and Georgette Catriona’s “Chocha Timing”, the inexplicable tendency to call people at inopportune times and keep everyone on their toes.

Monica lived with schizophrenia most of her life but never let it compromise her desire to be loving, supportive and unfailingly kind to every person lucky enough to know her.

She was a beloved member of the communities at the Warner House, Valley Counseling and Victoria House/Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to West Side Cats (https://westsidecats.org/), Heaven Can Wait (http://www.heaven-can-wait.com/), or your favorite pet shelter.



In keeping with the “Chocha Timing” tradition, we invite you to come celebrate her life with us over Easter weekend. Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A Memorial Mass will be on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 103 N. Maple Street, Orwell, Ohio.

A private burial will take place in Colebrook Cemetery.



Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monica Anne Zifko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.