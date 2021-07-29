Michael S. Palivoda, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael S. Palivoda, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio.



He was born April 11, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Michael and Ethel (Murvay) Palivoda.



Michael was a 1973 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover where he wrestled. He later served as an assistant coach for their wrestling team.

He worked on his family’s 100 acres and he was a conductor for CSX Railroad, formerly Conrail/Erie Lackawana, for over 48 years.

Michael was a proud member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter and flea market enthusiast. He collected large and small railroad memorabilia, 8 day clocks, classic trucks, Ford tractors and other heavy equipment.



Michael is survived by his brother, Franklin D. Palivoda of Williamsfield; five sisters, Elizabeth Palivoda of Williamsfield, Anna (Paul) Pritchard of Tonawanda, New York, Mary Jane Geiger of Mecca, Ohio, Theresa Strok of Bristolville, Ohio and Sandra Schmidt of Boston, Massachusetts.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6210 St. Rt. 85, Andover, Ohio.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

