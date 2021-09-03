Michael P. Crosby, Sr., Gustavus Township, Ohio

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Crosby, Sr., 77, of Gustavus Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He always had a smile and loved life but was looking forward to moving on to be with his Heavenly Father and loved ones that passed before him.



He was born October 3, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida, a son of Thomas Crosby, Sr. and Josephine E. (Kaczenski) and he was raised by Josephine and Gilford E. Long.

He grew up working hard on his family farm before leaving to serve in the Army for four years.

He later married and worked at Packard Electric for many years before retiring.

He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kinsman.

He was known for his strength and work ethic but also his love for his family and the joy of life. He loved to laugh and was known to be quite a jokester in his youth. He always grew a big garden every year until he became older and physically unable to do it. He loved the taste of a fresh summer tomato and had a hardy appetite, as those who knew him well could attest. He surprised everyone in his mid life when he took up ballroom dancing and met his treasured love, Eunice Skinner.

He was preceded in death by Eunice and was looking forward to seeing her again. He was also preceded by his parents and two brothers, David Crosby and Thomas Crosby, Jr.



He was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed until we see him again. He is survived by his four children, Sharri Crosby, Michael (Christine) Crosby, Jr., Lori (Justin) Hemrock and John Crosby; his five grandchildren, Jake, Madison, Michael, Malena and Brandon; his brother, Phillip (Sue) Long; his sister, Susan (Glenn) Simeone and many treasured family and friends.



He often liked to joke around and said “Don’t put shoes on my feet when I pass away because I won’t need shoes where I’m going. I’ll have wings!”



Calling hours will be on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 4 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 6397 St. Rt. 87, Kinsman, Ohio, with Father Michael A. Mikstay, CAPT. CHC, USN Ret. officiating.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

