WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Michael Joseph Zock, loving husband and father of four children, peacefully passed away in Cleveland, Ohio, at the age of 89.

He was born March 19, 1933, the son of Mary (Riter) and Nicholas Zock. Formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike served on active duty in the United States Navy, being called up from the United States

Naval Reserves and rising to the rank of Fireman Specialist 3. He served courageously on the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain during the Korean Conflict and became a decorated combat veteran. He also crossed the equator during his service and spent a year out at sea.

On March 5, 1955, he married his lifelong sweetheart Janet Marie Black.

Mike worked as a discrepancy adjuster for Ford Motor Company for close to 30 years, retiring in

1983. He worked at Cleveland Engine Plant #2 and was a proud member of UAW Local 1250.

He built his longtime home in Williamsfield himself which eventually became their retirement

home. He loved that home, his land and trees, and all of the critters large and small that called it their home too.

He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was

very active there, serving on the parish council and as an usher during services. Alongside his wife Jenny, he did maintenance for the Church for many years including restoring the foundational stone beneath the altar.

He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes with his good friend Will, woodworking and furniture-making, and working on antique cars. Mike was also a devoted volunteer at Pymatuning Valley High School and helped Mr. McCarty with the band. He became the ultimate groundskeeper for the high school baseball field and was loved by many of the students there. He even rented the Williamsfield Community Center out of his own pocket during the winter so those students playing high school basketball had a place to practice on the weekends and during winter break. Years ago, he volunteered as a first responder with the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department. Mike was a people person to the core, and he loved enjoying a meal or just hanging out with his family and many friends in the northeast Ohio area.



Mike is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 67 years Janet Marie Zock; an infant son Michael Edward Zock; and his son-in-law Jerry Wayne Barnes.

He is survived by his four children, Linda M. (Timothy) McDonel of Elburn, Illinois; Patricia A. Barnes of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Caroline M. (Mark) Funk of Stow, Ohio; and son James J. (Margaret) Zock of Newbury, Ohio; eight grandchildren Brandi, Mark Jr., Brian, Adam, Nicole, Henry, Clara and Samuel; several great-grandchildren; and his beloved cat Chucky.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Andover, Ohio, with Father John Ettinger officiating. Burial will take place immediately following at Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Please consider making a memorial contribution to the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio is handling the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

