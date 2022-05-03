ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin V. Lambert, age 62, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Ashtabula County Nursing Home in Kingsville, Ohio.

He was born June 24, 1959, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Delford B. Lambert, Sr. and Gatha M. (Fertig) Lambert.



A lifelong Andover resident, Melvin was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Germany.

He was employed at the former Western Reserve Co-Op in Andover for many years.

Melvin enjoyed fishing and was an avid deer hunter.



He is survived by his mother, Gatha Lambert of Andover; brother, Delford (Ruth) Lambert, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Regina (Benjamin) Henry of Warren, Ohio and Ethyl (Randy) Wright of Dorset, Ohio; two nieces, Angie Sexton and Amanda Paszko; nephew, Joshua Rogers; a great-nephew, Matthew Sexton and a great-niece, Allie Sexton.

He is preceded in death by his father.



Private services will be held for the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

