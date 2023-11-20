GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melody Lee Kokesch, 62, of Saint Paris, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born May 8, 1961, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Joyce (Roberts) Weldy.

Melody was known for her love of horse riding. In her spare time, she enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. Melody will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, Jay Kokesch, Jason Kokesch and Jeremy Weldy; her seven grandchildren, Allyson, Avalee, Abigail, Shyla, Jaryn, Jaydon and Oakley; her brothers, Frank Weldy (Vanessa) and Brian Weldy (Roberta); sister-in-law, Tracey Weldy; her companion, Steve Byers and her nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Howie Weldy and her nephew, Caleb Weldy.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Melody’s name may be made to the Epilepsy Association, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115 http://www.epilepsyinfo.org/donate.html.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, OH, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

