VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maybelle B. Bathlow, age 90, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Cortland.



She was born March 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph A. and Jenniline B. (Manthey) Pfendler.



A resident of Vernon since 2008, Mrs. Bathlow was formerly of Kinsman.

She was employed by the former Virgil’s Restaurant in Kinsman for 20 years and worked in various local nursing homes as a nurse’s assistant.



She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kinsman and belonged to their Altar and Rosary Society.

Mrs. Bathlow enjoyed sewing, crafts and various types of needlework. She has crocheted baby blankets for more than 50 years.



Mrs. Bathlow married George Bathlow on July 29, 1972 and he preceded her in death on November 30, 1986.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her six sons, Virgil Brooks, Sr. of Lowton, Oklahoma, Christopher (Darlene) Brooks of Vernon Township, Ohio, Lawrence Brooks, Patrick Brooks, Andrew (Paula) Brooks and Timothy Brooks, all of Gustavus Township, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Virgil, Jr., Nicholas (Tracy), JeAnne (Steven), Michelle (Timothy), Kenny (Christy), Nicole, Andrew James (Samara) and Taylor; nine great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Erna Pfendler and Lynn Pfendler, both of Cleveland, Ohio.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at West View Cemetery, Vernon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 6397 St. Rt. 87, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maybelle B. Bathlow, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.