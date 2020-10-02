Matthew W. Rodgers, Vernon Township, Ohio

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew W. Rodgers, age 37, of Vernon township,Ohio, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.



He was born September 25, 1983, in Warren,Ohio, a son of Mark Warren Rodgers and Natalie Ann (Dutch) Smith.



A lifetime area resident, Matt was a 2001 graduate of Hubbard High School and also a graduate of TCTC in the automotive program.

He was employed as a material handler for Interstate Chemical Co. in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, for the past fourteen years.

Matt enjoyed working with cars and doing outdoor work.



He is survived by his son, Lukus Matthew Rodgers, and daughter, Leah Nichole Rodgers, both of Girard, Ohio; mother of his children, Ashley Nichole Perrotta of Girard, Ohio; his mother, Natalie Smith of Warren, Ohio; his sister, Melissa Rodgers of Warren,Ohio; his brother, Jeramie Smith of Louisville, Kentucky; paternal grandparents, Richard and Carol Rodgers of Vernon Township, Ohio; and three cousins, Dick “R.J.” Rodgers, Stanley “Bud” Bakos and Pressley “Rex” Bakos.

He is preceded in death by his father.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

