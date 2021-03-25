MaryAnne L. Seaman, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnne L. Seaman, age 67, of Andover, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.



She was born October 15, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George Hill, Sr. and Linda (Nocera) Diana. She was raised by Anthony Diana and her mother, Linda.

MaryAnne was a 1971 graduate of East High School in Youngstown.



Formerly of Espyville, Pennsylvania, MaryAnne had lived in Andover since 1996.

She was employed by Mahoning Bank, The Andover Bank, Midland Title and then retired from Chicago Title in Jefferson in 2019.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Andover for many years and a member of the Jamestown VFW.



MaryAnne was the heart of her entire family having organized many events to get them together. She made sure she attended her grandson’s events and enjoyed spending time with them, especially during their annual family summer vacations to the Outer Banks. MaryAnne enjoyed casinos, loved Motown music and was known for being a great singer.



MaryAnne was a loving wife of 31 years to John R. Seaman, whom she married March 15, 1990, of Andover; she was the mother of two children, Geniene (Thomas) Hankey of Youngstown, Ohio and Thomas Chizmar, Jr. of Parma Heights, Ohio and grandmother to two grandsons, Anson and Aidan Hankey.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George Hill, Jr.



A private service will be held for family.

Burial will take place in St. Philip’s Cemetery in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

