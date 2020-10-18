Maryann R. Pollander, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann Rita Layshock Pollander, 84, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully and with family at her side.

Born December 8, 1935, in Fowler, Ohio, to John George Layshock and Johanna Tokoly.

Maryann graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Ohio and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, Youngstown, Ohio, in 1956.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from St. Joseph’s College in Maine and a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

She was head nurse of labor and delivery at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio until 1989. She was clinical nurse manager in obstetrics and gynecology at Forum Health in Youngstown, retiring in 1998.

Compassionate and driven, she cared deeply for her patients and her coworkers.

She married Edward Joseph Pollander on May 11, 1957. They were married 53 years. Edward died on March 2, 2011. They lived on a beef cattle farm in Vernon and raised four sons.

Maryann was heavily involved in her sons’ 4-H Beef Boosters Club. She and Edward hosted a yearly fun-filled family reunion on the farm. Scores of the extended family traveled from around the country to attend this not-to-be missed yearly event.

Maryann formerly attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kinsman, Ohio and was an integral part of the beloved annual Spaghetti Dinner and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

After a life devoted to her family and her patients, Maryann retired. She and Edward were finally able to travel. They were especially fond of taking ocean cruises and their favorite was a cruise on the Queen Mary 2 during its inaugural year of sailing. They took many trips to Las Vegas where they enjoyed the quarter slots without ever losing the farm. Family and friends were glad that she still found time to bake. She will be remembered for her hospitality, love of family and time spent with grandchildren.

Maryann is survived by her sons, Edward (Pamela) Pollander, D.D.S, of Andover, Ohio, John (Debbie) Pollander of Warren, Ohio, Gregg Pollander, M.D., of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Michael Pollander, CRNA, of Xenia, Ohio. She adored her grandchildren, Laura, Celine, Abby, Logan, Parker, Emma, Andrew and Maxwell Pollander and Rachel (Chandler) Smith; her surviving brothers, Raymond (Janet) Layshock of Cary, Illinois and James (Irene) Layshock of Phoenix, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John, Edward, Jerome and Lawrence; her sister, Genevieve; her daughter-in-law, Emily Lindstaedt Pollander; granddaughter, Julia Noelle.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service in Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick’s Church, PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment will be held in Kinsman Cemetery. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

