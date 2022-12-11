ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Martin, age 57, of Wayne, Ohio, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022, following an extended illness.

She was born March 18, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Helen (Shutok) Hall.

A lifetime area resident, Mary was a 1983 graduate of Pymatuning Valley. She furthered her education and received her mechanical draftsman degree from I.T.T. Tech.

After receiving her degree, she was employed by JB Industries.

She was very generous and giving of her time to volunteer for many things. She belonged to the Community Care Committee, volunteered with her husband in PAYO and was always there for her son, nieces and nephews supporting them in their events. Mary was artistic in many ways, doing various types of sketching and painting. She enjoyed her flower garden, reading and her cats. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and was a selfless person.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jeffrey, whom she married October 16, 1986; her son, Rob of Wayne; her mother, Helen Hall of Andover; her brother, Colin Hall of Dorset; her biological mother, Marlene Gundersen of St. George, Utah; her sister, Dawn Baum of Las Vegas, Nevada; her brother, Bryan Baum of St. George, Utah and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Hall.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Public Library, P.O. Box 1210, Andover, OH 44003, the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate or to any animal rescue organization of your choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary L. Martin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.