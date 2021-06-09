Mary Ellen Orr, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Orr, age 72, died in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, June 4, 2021.

She was born on January 3, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of Mary Louise (Fogle) and Joseph William Gerrick, Jr.

Mary was a 1969 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

On November 29, 1969, she married Richard Harris Orr, Jr.

She worked at the former Andover Industries and was a school librarian. Mary was a beloved school bus driver for Joseph Badger Schools from 1984 until she retired in 2014.

She was a member of the Andover Christian Church.

Mary had a registered flock of sheep with the North East Ohio Sheep Association and was active with the Trumbull County Extension Office. She was a supporter of 4-H and the band boosters. Mary loved her lady’s luncheons and was known as a foodie, loving baking and cooking for others.



She is preceded in death by her mother; her husband of 50 years, Richard Orr, Jr. and a brother, Joseph Gerrick III.

Survivors include her son, Richie Orr III of Kinsman, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Ann (Nickolas) Searl of LaSalle, Michigan; her father, Joseph William Gerrick, Jr. of Andover, Ohio; a granddaughter, Lexie Orr of Kinsman, Ohio and a great-grandson, Cooper Moser.



Private services will be held with burial in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Kinsman, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

