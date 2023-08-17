ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Hasak, age 79, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Andover, Ohio.

She was born on April 15, 1944, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Mildred Hildegard (McChesney) and William Bauer.

Mary was a 1962 graduate of McKees Rocks High School.

A longtime Waterford, Pennsylvania, resident Mary resided in Andover for the past four years.



She loved to cook and bake and was a cook and waitress for the Green Shingle of Fairview, Pennsylvania for over 30 years.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jimmy and William Bauer and a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Prindle.

Survivors include her two children, Michael Shawn Hasak of Erie, Pennsylvania and Mildred T. (David) Prindle of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her granddaughters, whom she loved to the moon and back, Adrianna Prindle of Erie, Pennsylvania and Alexandria (Aric DiGello) Prindle of San Diego, California and great-granddaughter, Daisy Jane Skinner of Fayetteville, North Carolina.



