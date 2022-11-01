ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Sanders, age 79, died at home, on Monday, October 31, 2022.

She was born on January 13, 1943, in Beverly, West Virginia, the daughter of Neva Irene (Doerr) and William Francis Harris.



Mary Ann was a 1960 graduate of Collinwood High School.

On April 21, 1961, she married Eddie Wayne Sanders, Sr.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, making crafts and watching WWE Wrestling.



Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, James Harris.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Eddie of Andover, Ohio; two daughters, Kay C. (Logan) Hahn of New Braunfels, Texas, and Bonnie S. (Wade) Brining of Diamond, Ohio; her son, Eddie W. (Rebecca) Sanders, Jr., of Perry, Ohio, her sister, Frances I. Mercer of Andover, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Clint, Brandon, Shane, Kaitlin, Eddie III, Candice, Benjamin, Ashley, and Dakota; and eighteen great-grandchildren.



Private services will be held with a burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

