JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Emery Jones, age 61, a longtime resident of the Jefferson area, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Cleveland Clinic after he lost his battle with cancer.

Born, December 12, 1962, in Cleveland, he was a son of the late Donald Emery and Frances Elizabeth (Smith) Jones.

Martin was known to everyone as “Skip” and was a 1982 graduate of Jefferson Area High School.

Skip enjoyed helping his family and friends by working on cars and tractors and assisting area farmers with daily labor. Skip could always be found working with his hands.

Survivors include his brother, Ronald W. (Cheryl) Jones; sister, Arlene (Larry) Hype,s as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and longtime friends, Gary Ewing and Dr. Katherine Bishop.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Glover, Carl “Peanut” Jones and William Newton Jones and sisters, Sharon April Smith, Darlene Lengyel and Betty J. (David) Seiffert.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

